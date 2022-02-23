The inaugural Really Chili Cookoff took place in Wimberley over the weekend. Above, Jordan Deleon, 13, shows off his chili entry. Below, Marisol Anzaldua of BadAzz Chili Kookers showcases her chili. Daily Record photos by Lance Winter
CHILI CHOW DOWN: Really Chili Cookoff draws crowd for inaugural event in Wimberley
Who doesn’t love a good bowl of chili?
Judging by the turnout at the first ever Really Chili Cookoff in Wimberley, lots of people love a hearty bowl of the meaty mixture. The only question is: beans or no beans?
The event, organized by Richard Anzaldua, owner of Hill Country BBQ hosted the event near Cypress Falls last weekend.
Visitors were treated to sumptuous chili entries while visiting nearby vendors selling their products.
Live music was also part of the festivities.
Really Chili Cookoff Winners:
1st place: Marisol Anzaldua, BadAzz Chili Kookers, San Marcos
2nd place: Russell Shugart, Beared Chili Monsters, Kyle
3rd place: Kit Polk, Polkin Chili, Medina Lake
4th place: Elias Lujano, Baragio Barrachos, San Marcos
5th place: Bruce Smith, Daddy 8’s, Buda
Bean Winners
1st place: Bruce Smith, Daddy 8’s, Buda
2nd place: Marisol Anzaldua, BadAzz Chili Kookers, San Marcos
3rd place: Kit Polk, Polkin Chili, Medina Lake