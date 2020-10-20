CHOOSE TO REFUSE: Bowie Elementary students pledge no to drugs during Red Ribbon Week

Bowie Elementary School students were visited by members of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency and the Texas National Guard during Red Ribbon Week. The students watched a presentation Tuesday over the harms of drugs and made a pledge to say no to drugs. Red Ribbon Week is held annually in October to raise alcohol, tobacco, drug and violence prevention awareness. It originally began in 1985 in tribute to DEA agent Enrique "Kiki"Camerena, who was murdered in Mexico while working in Guadalajara.

Below, students speak to guardsman near the helicopter that the DEA and National Guard used to fly into Tuesday's presentation.