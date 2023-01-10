CHRISTUS adds new imaging test to help diagnose Parkinson’s disease, Dementia

CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – San Marcos announced it has added a new, non-invasive imaging test for patients that can help physicians diagnose Parkinson’s disease and Dementia.

CHRISTUS now offers the Dopamine Transporter Scan (DaTscan). The scan involves a procedure where a drug is injected into the bloodstream and is used to assess dopamine containing neurons, which are involved in controlling movement. CHRISTUS said the radioisotope injection circulates around the body and makes its way to the brain. During the DaTscan, a nuclear medicine camera is used to capture images of the patient’s brain. A radiologist then examines the images to see if the radioisotope injection can be seen in the brain, which will determine whether Parkinson’s disease or Dementia is detected.

“This state-of-the art technology now allows us to offer a new innovative and non-invasive approach in determining a life-changing diagnosis for our patients,” said Shayne Musick, director of radiology for CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – San Marcos. “We are so glad we are now able to offer this for our patients in the San Marcos community.”

CHRISTUS said the DaTscan goes beyond a conventional MRI, adding that MRI imaging could appear normal in many cases and may not confirm a diagnosis. But, the DaTscan combined with a neurologist’s exam can confirm a Dementia or Parkinson’s disease diagnosis. CHRISTUS added that the DaTscan procedure can also help physicians in differentiating Parkinson’s disease from essential tremor.

“This scan is just the most recent example of our commitment to continue to bring innovative care to our patients,” said Thomas McKinney, president of CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – San Marcos. “I am proud of our radiology team for recognizing a need and for looking for opportunities to help us advance our care. Our patients and their families can rest assured they will receive the highest-quality care when they choose CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital ­– San Marcos.”

CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – San Marcos is located at 1301 Wonder World Dr. For additional information on CHRISTUS Santa Rosa, visit www.christussantarosa.org.