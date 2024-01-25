CHRISTUS foundation to honor Penningtons at the Stars of Texas Gala

The CHRISTUS Santa Rosa San Marcos Foundation announced its upcoming Stars of Texas Gala on Thursday, May 2. As Hays County’s premiere annual black-tie event, the gala will honor community philanthropists Bill and Linda Pennington and feature entertainment by Straight Tequila Night.

The Penningtons have demonstrated years of generosity and commitment to CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – San Marcos. The long-time community business leaders served on the CHRISTUS Santa Rosa San Marcos Foundation board of directors (formerly Central Texas Medical Center Foundation and Hospice Board) and continue to maintain an inspiring record of volunteerism for the hospital’s ministry.

“It is a privilege to honor Bill and Linda Pennington at this year’s gala,” said Corey Carothers, DDS, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa San Marcos Foun- dation chairman. “Their continued generosity of time and resources has made this hospital and the community-at-large a better place.”

The 2024 Stars of Texas Gala will include gourmet dining and a unique silent auction, with featured entertainment by Straight Tequila Night, an original ‘90s country tribute band covering favorite country hits.

Proceeds from this year’s gala will benefit the CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos radiology department, supporting the purchase of integral 3D mammography equipment. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information about how you can support this premiere event, please visit christushealth. org/connect/ donate/san-marcos-foundation/ gala.

CHRISTUS Santa Rosa San Marcos Foundation was established in 2022 (formerly Central Texas Medical Center Foundation founded in 1982). The foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that exists to cultivate philanthropy and increase awareness and financial support for CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – San Marcos. Today, the Foundation continues to fund innovation, technology, capital facilities and equipment, community health, and wellness programs, while looking for creative and meaningful ways to support advancements in clinical excellence at CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – San Marcos.