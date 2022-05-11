CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – San Marcos receives top safety grade

CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – San Marcos recently announced that it received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for the spring of 2022. This national distinction recognizes achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital.

“We are so proud of our Associates for helping us to achieve this outstanding recognition,” said Thomas McKinney, president of CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital- San Marcos. “Safety is of the utmost importance for us and we will continue to keep it a priority, so you can feel safe bringing yourselves and your loved ones here.”

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization that assigns an “A” through “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as, systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

This safety grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated two times a year, in the fall and spring.

“I thank the workforce and leadership of CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – San Marcos for sustained commitment to patient safety, day in and day out,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is an outstanding achievement, and one that is not possible without a 24/7 effort by the entire health care workforce to protect patients from harm. This community should be proud.”

To see CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – San Marcos’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.