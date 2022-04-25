CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital hosting hiring event

CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital will be hosting hiring events on Wednesday, April 27 at both the CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – San Marcos and Westover Hills locations from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The events serve as an effort to fill several open positions which include “RNs, LVNs, CNAs, techs for various service lines, patient access representatives, housekeeping and food service among other positions.”

Candidates will have the opportunity to sign up for an interview and learn about employment opportunities with the CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System.

There will be sign-on bonuses available depending on the position filled and the experience of the candidate.

Relocation assistance will also be available for those relocating from outside the area for specified positions.

Individuals that are interested are encouraged to have their resume ready and to RSVP through Eventbrite. To register for the San Marcos event, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/christus-santa-rosa-hospital-san-marcos-tic.... For the Westover Hills event, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/christus-santa-rosa-hospital-westover-hills...

To assist in expediting the selection process, candidates can apply for a position on the CHRISTUS Careers website.

CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – San Marcos is located at 1301 Wonder World Dr., San Marcos, TX 78666. The CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – Westover Hills facility is located at 11212 TX-151, San Antonio, TX 78251.

For additional information regarding CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos, visit https://www.christushealth.org/santa-rosa/san-marcos.