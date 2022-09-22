Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Above, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital San Marcos President Thomas McKinney discusses new physicians at the hospital during a town hall on Wednesday. Daily Record photos by Lance Winter

CHRISTUS-Santa Rosa Hospital San Marcos hosts town hall, tour

Thu, 09/22/2022 - 7:52pm
Lance Winter
Publisher
@LanceWinter
lwinter@sanmarcosrecord.com
Thursday, September 22, 2022

CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital San Marcos hosted a town hall and hospital tour on Wednesday. Hospital President Thomas McKinney gave attendees an administrative update during the town hall, while Chief Nursing Officer Micah Johnson led the hospital tour.  Pictured below, Johnson and McKinney both speak to attendees during the tour. 

