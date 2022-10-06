CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic celebrates 1-year anniversary in San Marcos

CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic marked its one-year anniversary in San Marcos with a ceremony Wednesday evening.

CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic paired with Live Oak Health Partners on Nov. 1, 2021. Trinity Clinic has more than 20 highly-skilled physicians, physicians assistants and nurse practitioners serving the San Marcos community.

“One year has flown by,” said Kim Hannigan, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic vice president of physician operations. “We couldn’t be here today without our amazing clinicians and associates. You all choose to get up every day and to come to work to care of our patients and their families … That’s really a testament to our mission that you’ve heard over twice now and you’ll probably hear three more times tonight that our mission is to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ, and you all do it. So, thank you for what you’re doing.”

Above, Kim Hannigan, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic vice president of physician operations

Reflecting upon Trinity Clinic’s anniversary, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos President Thomas McKinney looked back on when CHRISTUS entered the San Marcos community just as the COVID-19 pandemic began unfolding in April 2020.

“A health system comes into an acquisition and it’s a complex thing on the best day,” McKinney said. “So, when you come into a community that’s uncertain about what the future of their health system is, getting to know more about what CHRISTUS health stands for. They had a good health system here already and then you throw a health-care disaster the likes of which no one could understand or even comprehend. My first day here I stepped in as an incident commander … and we started talking about how bad things were going to get and how we were going to respond.

“But I got to tell you, I’ve served CHRISTUS Health for over 20 years in multiple communities and I have never been more thrilled that when I came in here and I opened up a brochure and I started looking at the faces of the providers and the staff in our medical group,” McKinney continued. “I thought, ‘Thank you, good Lord, this is a disaster but we’re going to make it through it because we have a strong medical group.”

McKinney said he’s proud of the work CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic has done over the past year.

“I’m humbled and proud to be part of you and I’m looking forward to seeing the growth, seeing what we’re going to accomplish together,” McKinney said. “This is the beginning of what we plan for our growth. I love that I can look people in San Marcos in the eye, people in Wimberley in the eye and say, ‘We’re here. Look around. We’re the group that’s committed to your community.’”

Hannigan added that the San Marcos community continues to grow and she looks forward to CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic providing healthcare to the area.

“We are blessed to be part of [the growth] and to be able to serve this area and the people in it. We look forward to many years to come as CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, serving San Marcos and the Wimberley area,” Hannigan said.

Above, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic celebrated its one-year anniversary in San Marcos with a ceremony and blessing on Wednesday. Above, Matthew Worthington, John Navarrette and San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Page Michel.

CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic locations include the following:

1320 Wonder World Drive, Suite 101, San Marcos — Primary Care

1305 Wonder World Drive, Suite 300, San Marcos — General Surgery

1305 Wonder World Drive, Suite 209, San Marcos — Obstetrics & Gynecology

1340 Wonder World Drive, Suite 4301, San Marcos — Cardiology, ENT, Pulmonology

1920 Corporate Drive, Suite 208, San Marcos — Urgent Care

401-A Broadway Street, San Marcos — Community Clinic

201 FM 3237, Suite 111, Wimberley — Primary Care

201 FM 3237, Suite 121, Wimberley — ENT