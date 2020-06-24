City awarded over $250K in TxDOT funding

The Texas Department of Transportation has awarded the City of San Marcos over $250,000 in State Small Urban formula funds for transit expenses.

The $257,257 TxDOT funds comes in addition to the $6.4 million granted to the city through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act in April.

“This additional grant funding will prove invaluable to our transit planning process,” City Manager Bert Lumbreras said in a statement. “We appreciate TxDOT including San Marcos in the 26 cities receiving funding as this will help us expand transit projects for our community in the upcoming years.”

According to the city, the new funding will be held in reserve and used for Transit and Capital Improvement Projects.

