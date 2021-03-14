City to begin Uhland Road improvements on Monday

The City of San Marcos Engineering & Capital Improvements Department will begin construction on the Uhland Road Improvement Project starting March 15. The project, expected to be complete by late 2022, will correct drainage issues along County Road, Uhland Road and parts of River Road. Disaster recovery funds received from the Housing ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!