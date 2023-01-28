City of Buda makes 2 new hires

The City of Buda recently hired a new director for its Parks and Recreation Department and a new development project manager.

The city selected Anthony “Tony” Host as its new Parks and Recreation director. Host began his duties on Jan. 17. The City of Buda also selected Brian Dyer as its next development project manager, who will begin Jan. 30.

“We are very excited for Tony and Brian to be joining the City of Buda’s staff. With all of the municipal experience that Tony brings, he should have a smooth transition into the Parks and Recreation slot,” Buda City Manager Micah Grau said. “The development project manager is a new position that was added this year to strengthen the partnership between the City of Buda and the development community. This position will focus on serving as the point of contact for desirable commercial projects and businesses looking to grow in Buda, and it is jointly funded between the City and the Buda Economic Development Corporation.”

Host, who grew up in Buda, joins the city with a significant amount of municipal experience. Host previously worked for the cities of Austin, Fort Worth and Hutto. He also spent time working in the private sector. Host obtained Project Management Certification from the University of Texas at Austin, and he studied business management at Hill Junior College in Hillsboro and Tarrant County Community College in Fort Worth.

Dyer, who most recently served as project manager for Liberty Civil Construction in Austin, previously served as land development manager for Meritage Homes in Austin and was a project manager for Yantis Company in Buda and for C.C. Carlton Industries, Ltd., in Austin. Dyer earned his bachelor of arts and sciences degree in economics from Loyola University in Chicago, graduating magna cum laude, and earned his master’s degree in urban planning and policy from the University of Illinois in Chicago.