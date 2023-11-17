City cemetery to participate in annual Wreaths Across America event in December

The city of San Marcos Parks and Recreation Department will once again join the mission to remember, honor and teach as an official location for the 2023 Wreaths Across America event.

This is the fifth year that the cemetery will participate in the national program on Saturday, Dec.16.

Wreaths Across America started as a gesture of thanks that has grown into a national movement of dedicated volunteers and communities coming together to not only remember the nation’s fallen and honor their service but to teach the next generation about the sacrifices made for us to live freely.

This year, there will be more than 3,700 participating locations with more than two million volunteers to place wreaths on veterans’ headstones.

The goal at the San Marcos City Cemetery is to raise enough funds to place 810 sponsored wreaths on local veterans’ graves, to ensure that the individuals who served to protect the freedoms of our country never be forgotten and to bring the community together in patriotic commemoration.

“San Marcos businesses and residents have graciously supported this event in the past and we need their help again this year to reach our goal of 810 wreaths,” said Parks and Recreation Department Recreation Programs Manager and WAA Location Coordinator Lisa Morris. “Honoring our veterans with a remembrance wreath and saying their names aloud is one of the ways that we can show our gratitude for the sacrifices they made for our freedom.”

Residents interested in volunteering for WAA or sponsoring a $17 wreath for the City of San Marcos Cemetery may visit www. wreathsacrossamerica.org/ TX0916.

National Wreaths Across America Day is a free community event.