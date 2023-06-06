City to consider project funding, election agreement approval

Money and how to spend it and the authorization of a voting agreement with Hays County will be features of the upcoming San Marcos City Council meeting.

The city will hold its regular council meeting at 6 p.m. today in the City Council Chambers at 630 E. Hopkins St.

During this meeting the council will consider the approval of a resolution that will authorize the issuance of Texas Combination Tax and Revenue Certificates of Obligation in an amount not to exceed $32,700,00 for “certain projects” for the city’s water and wastewater systems, streets and transportation facilities, airport, park and recreation facilities, technology infrastructure and facilities, public safety facilities and improvements, stormwater management system and the electric utility system.

A resolution for approving a contract for election services with the Hays County Elections Administrator for the city’s general election set for Nov. 7 is on the agenda, with provisions should a runoff election be required according to state law. The council will consider Resolution 2023-107R which if approved would secure a Joint Election Agreement between the city and Hays County for the holding of a joint election Nov. 7 The council has two public hearings on its agenda for this meeting. The first is to hear a staff presentation and to take comments for or against the use of $712,899 in new Community Block Grant funding for housing, social services, public facilities and infrastructure, and the selection of projects for the 2023-2024 Community Development Block Grant Action Plan.

The second public hearing is also to hear a staff presentation and to take pubic input for or against an ordinance that would amend the city code, Chapter 2, which covers administration of boards, committees and commissions for Division 2, Planning and Zoning Commission. What is on the table is the addition of a new section 2.092 which would designate the Planning and Zoning Commission as the Airport Zoning Commission.

There is a regularly scheduled citizen comment period that requires anyone wishing to speak to email citizencomment@sanmarcostx.gov the day prior to the meeting and before noon today.

The council will consider approval of Resolution 2023-99R which will grant an easement to the Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative for system upgrades that are to include converting the Surface Water Treatment Plant to a 3-wire system, as well as funding not to exceed $250,000 for upgrades and a line relocation with the Guadalupe Blanco River Authority funding the project equally, to a total cost not to exceed $500,000.

During the consent portion of the agenda, the council is set to consider the approval of an ordinance on second reading that will rezone approximately 104.179 acres of land from Character District- 4 and District-5 to Character District 3. The land is located southeast of the intersection of FM110 and Staples Road.

The council will consider the approval of a resolution agreeing to provision of services in “connection with the proposed owner- requested annexation of approximately 147.846 acres” located at the southwest corner of the W. Centerpoint Road and Ranch Road 12 intersection. The council will consider authorizing City Manager Stephanie Reyes to set a date for a public hearing in connection to the proposed annexation of this tract of land which is identified as Case No. AN-2301, Hill Country Studios.

The council will consider the approval of an ordinance on second reading that amends the city’s FY-2022-2023 budget to authorize mid-year adjustments to facilities maintenance costs, programming costs, adding personnel to an authorized schedule and carry forward funds from the FY-2021-2022 encumbrances that includes procedural provisions.

Council members will also discuss and consider approval on first reading of an ordinance that would create a four-hour parking restriction from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday in the general area of the downtown. In addition, the council will consider reducing the speed limit in the Oak Heights neighborhood from 35 to 25 mph.