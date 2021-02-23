City considers waiving plumbing fees

The San Marcos City Council will consider granting a temporary waiver of permit fees for plumbing repairs for damages from last week’s winter storm. Wednesday's meeting was rescheduled from Feb. 16 because of the storm.

The ordinance, if approved, would be a one time order due to the emergency.

They will also consider a contract with Paradigm Traffic Systems, Inc. through the BuyBoard Purchasing Cooperative for a backup battery system to be used to operate traffic signals in the event of a power outage, in the amount of $105K.

In other business, the councilmembers will review a resolution expressing support for exploring the possibility of establishing an Indigenous Cultures Center in collaboration with the Indigenous Cultures Institute. They will consider applying for Hays County Parks and Opens Space Bond funding and providing city property for the project.

They will also consider authorizing the issuance and sale of $8.7 million of Combination Tax and Revenue Certificates of Obligation for road and street improvement including a railroad overpass and related infrastructure on Yarrington Road.

The councilmembers will also vote on awarding a construction contract to Seidel Construction, LLC, for construction of San Marcos Fire Station No. 6 in the amount of $5.5 million.

Another construction contract up for vote would go to Lambda Construction I, LLC, for construction of the Rattler Electric Substation at $6.4 million.

Another potential issuance of revenue bonds may be issued by the New Home Cultural Education Facilities Finance Corporation for a residential senior living project located at 2621 South Interstate 35, in a principal amount not to exceed $30 million.

They will also consider amending the San Marcos City Code to require that both connections and extensions for City Water and Wastewater Service outside the city limits will be subject to approval by the city council.

Councilmembers will later vote on an Advanced Funding Agreement between the City of San Marcos and the Texas Department of Transportation for utility betterments along I-35 from Hopkins Street to Wonder World Drive. The amount of $185K would be paid by the City of San Marcos.

The San Marcos City Council meeting will be held Wednesday at 6 p.m. and can be viewed online at http://sanmarcostx.gov/421/City-Council-Videos-Archives or on Grande channel 16 or Spectrum channel 10.

Those wishing to speak during the public participation period can email citizencomment@sanmarcostx.gov prior to 12 p.m. Tuesday.