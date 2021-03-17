City council begins search for scooter vendor

The San Marcos City Council expressed support in continuing to reduce the city’s carbon footprint by welcoming scooters and dockless bikes part of the permanent local transportation offering.

Councilmembers unanimously indicated they were in favor of extending the current scooter pilot through the end of the summer and in beginning the pursuit of a single vendor for scooters and dockless bikes that could begin operation in the fall of 2021.

San Marcos has been piloting scooters with Spin since August 2020; Spin said San Marcos was a high performer compared to similar markets in the United States.

A presentation during Tuesday's work session supported that claim showing that between Sept. 23, 2020 and Feb. 25, 2021 there were 5,010 unique riders, 20,207 trips completed, 5,385 hours of services and 31,163 miles traveled, or nearly one journey around the earth.

The pilot also mitigated initial concerns about public safety and infrastructure damage; there were three non-critical injuries in that amount of time resulting in zero hospital visits, less than one mis-parked scooter per day and no scooters in the river due to effective geofencing that prevented scooters from passing near the river.

Downtown businesses also provided minimum negative feedback.

With the councilmembers’ support of the effort and reduction of the city’s carbon footprint, staff will work with Texas State to complete an RFP solicitation process and select a single vendor for the new transportation option in San Marcos.