City council to consider annexation, rezoning items

The San Marcos City Council will consider several annexation and rezoning items during Tuesday’s regular meeting.

Council will consider approval of an agreement that requests annexation of approximately 136.912 acres of land, located at 900 Francis Harris Lane and setting a date for a Public Hearing concerning the proposed annexation.

Councilmembers will also discuss and consider the same request for two other items with one regarding approximately 69.407 acres of land, generally located between south Interstate 35 and the Union Pacific railroad, approximately 1,000-feet south of Posey Road and the other related to approximately 159.467 acres of land generally located at the Southeast corner of the Harris Hill Road and Yarrington Road intersection.

A public hearing will also be held regarding annexing into the City 66.933 acres of land, generally located just south of the West Centerpoint Road and Central Park Loop intersection.

According to the meeting agenda, the property is being annexed and zoned per the La Cima Development Agreement, with this phase being developed as single-family residential lots pursuant to the Single Family-4.5 district regulations.

Another public hearing will be held related to the rezoning of approximately 66.933 acres generally located just south of the West Centerpoint Road and Central Park Loop intersection.

Council will consider rezoning the property from “FD” Future Development District to “SF-4.5” Single-Family - 4.5 District, or, subject to consent of the owner, another less intense zoning district classification

The council will consider increasing electric utility rates charged for Large Independent, Redundant Service and Large Distributed Generation Standby Service customers.

The councilmembers previously discussed the increased rates during their last meeting and unanimously agreed to move forward with the Citizens Utility Advisory Board’s recommendation to approve the updated rates.

Council will also consider approving the renewal for a term of one year of the license agreement with Skinny Labs, Inc., doing business as SPIN.

The agreement enables SPIN’s shared micro-mobility devices such as electric scooters and electric bicycles to be operated within city rights-of-way.

First launched in 2020 to fill a gap in public transportation due to the limited capacity of vehicles for COVID precautions, this agreement is also in coordination with Texas State University to provide students, visitors and the public with an environmentally sensitive alternative to single-passenger vehicles.

During the meeting, the council will consider approving a Chapter 380 Economic Development Incentive Agreement with Hill Country Group, LLC.

The agreement would provide incentives in the form of refunds of a percentage of real and personal property taxes over five years for the construction of a minimum 820,000 square feet of space for the location of a studio facility for film and video production within the La Cima Development.

The project, previously designated as “Dark Monday,” was recommended for approval by the Economic Development San Marcos (EDSM) Board during its Nov. 5, 2021 meeting.

The council also will hold a discussion regarding the provision of test and treat COVID-19 services and therapeutic care in San Marcos.

Councilmembers will also hold a discussion on possible amendments to the Council Committee Rules of Procedure.

Those looking to participate in the meeting can send comments via email to citizencomment@sanmarcostx.gov prior to 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

Residents looking to watch Tuesday’s regular meeting can do so online beginning at 6 p.m. at http://sanmarcostx.gov/421/City-Council-Videos-Archives or on Grande channel 16 or Spectrum channel 10.

To view the full meeting and agenda, visit http://san-marcos-tx.granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_i=9