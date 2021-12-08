City council discusses changes with bicycle facility classifications

The San Marcos City Council discussed the Thoroughfare Plan and Bicycle Plan from the city's Transportation Master Plan, which would modify roadway alignments and bicycle facility classifications.

Assistant Director of Planning and Development Services Amanda Hernandez provided the council with a presentation during Tuesday's regular meeting regarding the city's plan, highlighting changes made to various road alignments and bicycle lanes.

With the road alignments come various changes on east and west Yarrington Road, Whisper North and South, SH 80 South, Cottonwood Parkway, Wonder World Drive, East Village, Rattler Road, the East McCarty Lane, the South San Marcos area, Centerpoint Road and the La Cima area.

In regards to the bicycle facility classification changes, Hernandez shared that staff has worked closely with local bicycle advocacy groups to propose improvements to the system such as increasing safety, connectivity and working with existing right-of-way where acquisition isn’t feasible.

“I’ll add to that list that we’re also proposing some changes to get some things done a lot quicker because we have projects that are already in process to start making changes,” Hernandez said.

Changes would include Post Road going from a shared-use path to a buffered bike lane with the extents through Aquarena Drive to curve near the railroad tracks. Old Ranch Road 12 would also go from a shared-use path to buffered bike lanes with extensions from Craddock Avenue to near Wonder World Drive and plans of making it a long-term protected bike lane.

Sessom Drive would go from a shared use path to a buffered bike lane from Holland Street to North LBJ Drive. Craddock Avenue would change from a protected bike lane to a buffered bike lane from Wonder World Drive to Old Ranch Road 12. However, the Planning and Zoning Commission recommended keeping it as a protected bike lane.

Thorpe Lane would be changed from a protected bike lane to a shared-use path from E. Hopkins Street to Aquarena Spring Drive with sharrows being installed during the 2022 mill and overlay project. Hutchinson Street would go from a buffered bike lane to having sharrows from Scott Street to N. Comanche Street.

Cheatham Street would go from buffered bike lanes to sharrows from Riverside to E. Hopkins Street. San Antonio Street would change from a buffered bike lane to sharrows as well from W. Hopkins Street to Moore Street. From E. McCarty Street to Chico Street, Barnes Drive will go from a protected bike lane to sharrows. Finally, Monterey Oak would change from a protected bike lane to sharrows from State Highway 123 to Skylark Lane.

Councilmember Maxfield Baker voiced his support for the plan recommended by the Planning and Zoning Committee however, requested data concerning bicycle lanes from the city.

“I do hope that our bicycling community shows up loud and ready to kind of cheer us on for this to show that there is a very active bicycling group here in town and that they need this,” Baker said.

There was no action needed to be taken by council and the item will be discussed further during their next meeting.

Stephanie Reyes was approved by the San Marcos City Council to serve as interim city manager.

“Looking forward to working, to continuing to work with Mrs. Reyes and in her new role starting February 1st,” Mayor Jane Hughson said.

The council approved the allocation of Human Services Grant funding of $150,000 from the American Rescue Plan and $849,120.00 from the City’s General Fund to non-profit agencies.

Council member Shane Scott made a motion to allocate $20,000 of the funding going towards First Baptist Church NBC Outreach Ministry to Pet Prevent a Litter (PALS) of Central Texas if PALS meets the requirements to receive funds.

The resolution against antisemitism and hate crimes committed against Jewish people was unanimously passed by council members. Council also went on to pass the appointment of Mayor Jane Hughson to the Capital Area Council of Governments (CAPCOG) Clean Air Coalition.

A discussion was held by council regarding the sale of dogs and cats at pet stores. Concern from the public and animal advocates comes after the opening of a new Pick A Pet store in San Marcos.

“I think there’s a universal understanding that in these stores we have an opportunity, instead of selling animals which come from, likely puppy mills and large scale breeding facilities we could be featuring shelter animals and be doing something positive with the retail locations,” said Hays County Animal Advocate, Sherri Levine Boyett.

Councilmember Shane Scott mentioned that he had previously reached out to Pick A Pet and asked if it had considered working with the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter (SMRAS). According to Scott, the store had reached out to the shelter but SMRAS had no interest in working with them.

“I would really like to do a little more research into this company before we say no,” Scott said

As of now, the city’s ordinance does not allow for the sale of animals on roadsides or commercial parking lots. Therefore, the current ordinance does not apply to commercial businesses such as Pick A Pet.

While there was no action taken by council, it was agreed upon that this item is something that council will further consider.

“I don’t so much want to, to shut down the business, I want to make sure that they’re getting their animals from, I’m just going to say responsible places which could include a shelter or others,” Hughson said.

To view the full agenda and meeting, visit san-marcos-tx.granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_id=9.