City council to receive GSMP presentation

The San Marcos City Council will begin Tuesday’s regular meeting with a presentation from the Greater San Marcos Partnership regarding activities for small business development, business retention and expansion, business attractions and workforce development.

The presentation and report will fulfill the contractual requirement to provide the council and City Manager with a semiannual report on activities done for the first six months of the contractual agreement term between the City of San Marcos and GSMP to support economic development within the city.

In other business, a public hearing will be held regarding the approval of a seventh amended and restated development agreement with Lazy Oaks Ranch, LP, and its partial assignees in connection with the La Cima Development.

The proposed item seeks to extend the regulations of the La Cima Development Agreement to an additional 1,295 acres. The acreage consists of a conservation/open space, a private park, single-family housing and commercial development.

During the meeting, council will also consider the approval to increase electric utility rates charged for Large Independent, Redundant Service (LIRS) and Large Distributed Generation Standby Service (LGDS) customers.

In 2021, electric cost of service studies were performed and indicated that costs had risen significantly since 2015 due largely to materials and labor inflation rates.

Utilities and its rate and cost of service consultant, GDS, revisited the LIRS and LDGS rates and it was determined that adjustments were needed to bring these rates to current values. The Citizens Utility Advisory Board unanimously voted for the approval of the updated rates in March of 2022.

Councilmembers will also discuss previous council direction regarding information to be included as background information in support of council appointee performance pay increases.

Those looking to participate in the meeting can send comments via email to citizencomment@sanmarcostx.gov prior to 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

Residents looking to watch Tuesday’s regular meeting can do so online beginning at 6 p.m. at http://sanmarcostx.gov/421/City-Council-Videos-Archives or on Grande channel 16 or Spectrum channel 10.