City council to revisit curfew ordinance

San Marcos City Councilmembers will reexamine the juvenile curfew ordinance on Tuesday after failing to reach a consensus at their last meeting.

The juvenile curfew ordinance sets a curfew for minors during regular school hours and certain nighttime hours. The ordinance is up for renewal every three years, according to San Marcos City Code.

There are two main goals associated with the juvenile curfew ordinance: reducing truancy and reducing violent crime, according to San Marcos Chief of Police Stan Standridge.

“So if the ordinance is ultimately not adopted, my bigger concern would be we have no antidote for kids just walking off campus who are already in the disciplinary system associated with the school,” Standridge said during the Nov. 15 meeting.

Because the vote to reapprove the curfew ended in a tie during the previous meeting, city council will bring back the ordinance for a first reading at Tuesday’s regular meeting.

In addition to the juvenile curfew ordinance, council will also revisit its previous conversation over amending the San Marcos Code of Ethics to add provisions relating to review of Annual Financial Disclosure statements submitted by City Council members, Planning and Zoning Commissioners, and the four city council appointees; requiring periodic review of Campaign Finance Reports to determine compliance with the individual contribution limit and aggregate fund-raising limits set by the Code; and providing an effective date.

New items include approval of Ordinance 2022-101, amending Ordinance 2022-99 adopted on Nov. 17, by updating information regarding the number of votes cast in the November 8, 2022 General and Special Election for the purpose of electing a Mayor, City Council Member, Place 1, and City Council Member, Place 2, and to submit a citizen-initiated ordinance to eliminate low-level marijuana enforcement to the voters; declaring an emergency creating the need to adopt this ordinance with only one reading; and providing an effective date.

The council will also consider adopting an amendment to the land development code to create a new, less intensive zoning district and provide direction to the city manager.