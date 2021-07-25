Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
City encourages applications for assistance program

Sun, 07/25/2021 - 5:00am

The San Marcos community is being encouraged to apply for the Utility Assistance Program, implemented by the city. Utility late fees and disconnections were postponed beginning in March 2020 and were set to help those impacted by COVID-19 and February's snowstorm. “Obviously everybody knows the community was impacted by it just ...

