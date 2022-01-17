City gives out over 1,000 COVID-19 testing kits

The City of San Marcos, with assistance from the Community Organizations Active in Disaster, gave out more than 1,000 COVID-19 testing kits on Monday.

The city handed out the kits at San Marcos High School — 2601 Rattler Road — from 4:30-8 p.m., or until supplies ran out. Testing kits were given out well before the 8 p.m. ending time.

AccessBio CareStart COVID-19 Antigen rapid diagnostic tests were provided by the city’s Emergency Management Department and have been authorized for at-home use. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has extended the expiration of the tests to July 2022.

The city said supply of take-home COVID-19 tests was limited and tests were intended only for use by individuals experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or who require a negative COVID-19 test to return to school or work. All results obtained while using at-home tests should be reported to the Hays County Local Health Department online at https://hayscountytx.com/departments/local-health-department/.

