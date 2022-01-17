Above, a COVID-19 testing kits is given out during an event hosted by the City of San Marcos, with assistance from the Community Organizations Active in Disaster, at San Marcos High School on Monday. Photo courtesy of the City of San Marcos
City gives out over 1,000 COVID-19 testing kits
The City of San Marcos, with assistance from the Community Organizations Active in Disaster, gave out more than 1,000 COVID-19 testing kits on Monday.
The city handed out the kits at San Marcos High School — 2601 Rattler Road — from 4:30-8 p.m., or until supplies ran out. Testing kits were given out well before the 8 p.m. ending time.
AccessBio CareStart COVID-19 Antigen rapid diagnostic tests were provided by the city’s Emergency Management Department and have been authorized for at-home use. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has extended the expiration of the tests to July 2022.
The city said supply of take-home COVID-19 tests was limited and tests were intended only for use by individuals experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or who require a negative COVID-19 test to return to school or work. All results obtained while using at-home tests should be reported to the Hays County Local Health Department online at https://hayscountytx.com/departments/local-health-department/.