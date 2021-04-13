City to host free shred day for San Marcans, Hays County residents

The San Marcos City Clerk’s office will host a free shred day for San Marcos and Hays County residents on Saturday between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. at City Hall.

Residents are invited to safely dispose of personal documents and records including old tax returns, processed checks, medical records, loan applications, and financial reports. City staff will be on site to assist with disposal of the documents through confidential on-site shredding. Residents are encouraged to remain in their vehicles at all times, keep a safe social distance, and wear a mask.

Documents brought to the shred day event should be free of metals, binders, large metal clips, and hanging folders. Plastics, DVDs, ID badges, and X-rays will not be accepted.

There is a limit of three boxes of documents per vehicle and please do not tape boxes closed. All documents will be shredded on site and staff will be available to help unload material from vehicles. Bags and boxes used to transport documents will be returned to residents.

Saturday’s event takes place at 630 E. Hopkins St. and ends at noon or until the truck is full.