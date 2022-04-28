City to host Sessom Project public meeting

The City of San Marcos Engineering/Capital Improvements Department will present information on the Sessom/Academy Drainage Improvements & Sessom Creek Improvements Projects during a Public Meeting on Thursday, May 5 at 6 p.m. at the San Marcos Activity Center.

The in-person meeting will include presentations by city staff from Resource Recovery & Emergency Management Departments and exhibits of the projects on display.

Those in attendance will be given the opportunity to comment and ask questions with staff following the presentations.

The Sessom Drainage & Street Improvements project limits are from Holland Street to LBJ Drive, and will include street, sidewalk, drainage, water and wastewater improvements.

Notable aspects of the project include the installation of a traffic signal at the Academy/Sessom Intersection, improvements to a City Bus Stop, and protected 6-foot bicycle lanes on both sides of the roadway. Construction will begin in May 2022 and is expected to last until Spring 2024.

The city and the Edwards Aquifer Habitat Conservation Plan (EAHCP) have partnered to design and construct a project to stabilize Sessom Creek from North LBJ to Canyon Fork for the project.

The city will also remove the exposed wastewater main in Sessom Creek and make some repairs to the existing drainage along Sessom Drive. The EAHCP will stabilize Sessom Creek to reduce the amount of sedimentation reaching the San Marcos River.

The project was broken into 2 phases with Phase 1, Sessom Creek from N. LBJ to Canyon Road, currently under construction and Phase 2, Sessom Creek from Canyon Fork Road to Canyon Road now in design. Phase 1 started construction in July 2021 and is scheduled for completion in the Fall of 2023.

One westbound lane and one eastbound lane of Sessom Drive will remain closed during construction. Phase 2 is currently at the 60% design phase and is scheduled to start construction after Phase 1 is completed.

The city is encouraging public input and welcomes all interested parties to attend the meeting. The San Marcos Activity Center is located at 501 E. Hopkins St.

For more information, call the City of San Marcos Engineering Department at 512-393-8130 or visit the project websites: www.sanmarcostx.gov/3301/SessomAcademy-DrainageStreet-Improvement; www.... I; www.sanmarcostx.gov/1464/Sessom-Creek-Imp-Phase-II