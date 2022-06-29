City invites community to San Marcos Activity Center's 25th anniversary celebration

The San Marcos community is invited to celebrate the San Marcos Activity Center’s 25th anniversary on Thursday.

The city will host the event with admission into the facility waived from 3-8 p.m. The San Marcos Parks and Recreation Department will host free games and activities on Thursday.

The San Marcos Activity Center opened its doors to the public in 1997, providing a place for community gatherings, public meetings, youth sports programs, senior citizen programs, fitness programs, and weddings. The center has also served as an emergency shelter during disasters for more than three decades.

A $5.3 million bond was approved by San Marcos voters for the construction of the activity center in May 1994.

Since its construction, it was expanded with a 2,000-square-foot weight room and a 1,800-square-foot aerobics room in 2001. Total Wellness has been a partner since 2010. Hill Country Karate has been providing karate lessons and the Walker’s Gallery has been a mainstay at the activity center since the doors first opened.

The facility went through a reconstruction project after a pipe failure in October 2021 which caused flood damage throughout the facility. The activity center reopened in May 2022.

Events are set to take place from 3-8 p.m. on Thursday to celebrate the activity center’s 25th anniversary: