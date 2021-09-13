City invites public to take part in Vision SMTX events

The City of San Marcos will offer multiple opportunities for the community to participate and provide input on its Vision SMTX Comprehensive Plan.

The city invites the public to a community meeting at the San Marcos Public Library — 625 E. Hopkins St. — on Wednesday. The interactive meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. with a social gathering followed by a presentation from 6-6:45 p.m., and an open house and interactive activities from 6:45 p.m. through 8 p.m.

“We invite you to participate and share comments with us to ensure that we continue to strengthen a San Marcos that is inclusive of our community’s needs and articulates the vision and goals that are most important to our community” said Planning Manager Andrea Villalobos. “By offering a hybrid approach of in-person, virtual, and take-home engagement opportunities, we hope we can ensure all residents feel safe in participating in this important project.”

Additionally, the city will host a pop-up public input both at the San Marcos Farmers Market — 111 E. San Antonio St. — on Saturday from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. The event will feature information and activities from Wednesday’s community meeting.

The city will also have a virtual survey option from Sept. 16 until Oct. 4 alongside the in-person event. The city’s Planning & Development Service Department will offer a physical take-home tool kit for residents to pick up.

For additional questions, or to pick up a toolkit please contact the Planning and Development Services Department at planninginfo@sanmarcostx.gov or call 512-393-8230. More details can be found at www.visionsmtx.com.

Information provided by the City of San Marcos