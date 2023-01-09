City invites public to Vision SMTX Comprehensive Plan, Downtown Area Plan open house

The City of San Marcos will host its final open house for its Vision SMTX Comprehensive Plan and Downtown Area Plan.

The open house, which will take place at the Price Center — 222 W. San Antonio St. — on Thursday, will mark the public draft review period for both the Vision SMTX Comprehensive Plan and the Downtown Area Plan.

“The Vision SMTX Comprehensive Plan and Downtown Area Plan are both instrumental documents in defining and achieving the community’s vision for the future,” Planning Manager Andrea Villalobos said. “As a growing community, these documents are tools to be used by city leaders, businesses, organizations, and residents for the next 10 to 20 years for key actions prioritized by our community.”

Vision SMTX, originally adopted in 2013, is a project that aims to establish the goals and vision for the future of San Marcos for the next 20 years through a document that guides long-term decision making for items like housing, environment, economic development, transportation and land use.

The Downtown Area Plan has several listed purposes, according to Vision SMTX, including the establishment of a community and stakeholder led vision specific to Downtown; guidance for development and infrastructure investments in downtown for the next 20 years; strategically aligned investments for downtown; identification of downtown assets and character to preserve or enhance; and to position downtown for existing and employment areas and mixed-use centers.

Additionally there are seven concepts and recommendations the Downtown Area Plan will focus on: historic and cultural character; multimodal connectivity and parking; public spaces and amenities; priority streetscape enhancements; downtown housing options; fostering small businesses; and building form and infill development.

The city said the Vision SMTX Comprehensive Plan process began in 2020, while the Downtown Area Plan process began in 2022. Both projects have received more than 3,000 combined community comments and more than 100 meetings and engagement events have taken place throughout the planning process.

“We received a lot of great input and ideas from our community related to what they love about San Marcos and their priorities for ensuring it is a sustainable, resilient, inclusive, supported, and connected community now and for future generations,” Villalobos said. “We invite the community to come explore the draft plans and provide comments to ensure the plans represent all community and stakeholder perspectives and support the vision for the future.”

Thursday’s open house will take place from 5:30-8 p.m. The city said the open house will be a come and go event, where residents will have a chance to view highlights and learn how to comment on both draft plans. Comments will be accepted through Feb. 3.

The open house will feature interactive activities, refreshments, games and giveaways for those who attend.

Both plans can also be viewed at www.visionsmtx.com. Residents can also provide comments on the website until Feb. 3. The city community members can pick up a take-home toolkit at the San Marcos Library, 625 E Hopkins Street, or the Planning and Development Services office, 630 E Hopkins Street, Building 2.

Alongside Thursday’s open house, the city will host a pop-up event at the San Marcos Farmers Market on Saturday, Jan 21 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the San Marcos Downtown Square, 111 E San Antonio Street, where residents will also be able to learn about the plans, ask questions, and pick up a take-home toolkit.