City invites residents to Downtown Area Plan Open House

The City of San Marcos is set to host an open house to discuss progress made on the Downtown Area Plan.

The city is inviting the public to attend the come-and-go event scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the San Marcos Activity Center between 5:30-8 p.m. San Marcos residents will have the chance to take part in interactive activities as well as provide feedback regarding the Downtown Area Plan during the open house.

“We received a lot of great input and ideas from our community related to what they love about downtown San Marcos and what they envision for the future,” Planning Manager Andrea Villalobos said in a statement. “We invite the community to come see how these ideas are coming to life in the plan and to let us know if we’re on the right track.”

The Downtown Area Plan aims to shape the future of downtown San Marcos, the city said, adding that it hosted a community workshop on June 22 and an online survey to gather residents’ goals and vision for downtown.

The Downtown Area Plan has several listed purposes, according to Vision SMTX, including the establishment of a community and stakeholder led vision specific to Downtown; guidance for development and infrastructure investments in downtown for the next 20 years; strategically aligned investments for downtown; identification of downtown assets and character to preserve or enhance; and to position downtown for existing and employment areas and mixed-use centers.

Additionally there are seven concepts and recommendations the Downtown Area Plan will focus on: historic and cultural character; multimodal connectivity and parking; public spaces and amenities; priority streetscape enhancements; downtown housing options; fostering small businesses; and building form and infill development.

Villalobos said the San Marcos community expressed a vision for downtown, making the area the cultural and economic heart of the city, “where all community members are welcomed to gather, live, work, and enjoy the charm, walkability, and vibrancy of downtown.”

“We’re presenting recommendations to achieve this vision, and community input at this stage in the plan is an important step in bringing the vision to life,” Villalobos added.

Oct. 12’s open house at 501 E. Hopkins St. will feature interactive activities, refreshments, games, and giveaways for attendees. Information regarding the Downtown Area Plan will be available online for those who can’t attend the event at www.visionsmtx.com.