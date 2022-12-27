City of Kyle announces new Thai restaurant aiming to promote Asian culture, cuisine

A new Thai restaurant will open in mid-2023 in Kyle, bringing reasonably priced food in a family-styled atmosphere.

The City of Kyle Economic Development announced that Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen, which specializes in Thai and Pan-Asian cuisine, will open at Kyle Crossing Phase II on the southwest corner of FM 1626 and Marketplace Avenue.

“We want Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen in Kyle to be more than just a restaurant,” said Thana Trepetch, restaurant chef and co-owner who was trained at the Culinary Institute in Thailand. “We want to create a family go-to place, a friends’ reuniting spot, a date night destination, a place that brings everyone together as we strongly believe that relationships can blossom over a good meal.”

The Kyle City Council approved incentives for the restaurant during its Dec. 20 meeting. The council gave thumbs up to a 100% sales tax rebate for the first three years. The city said the restaurant will initiate an approximate half-million dollars in capital investment and aims to hire more than a dozen new employees.

“The restaurant incentive was created to attract restaurants with diverse offerings to our community,” said Victoria Vargas, City of Kyle’s Department of Economic Development Director. “We are honored that Spoon + Fork selected Kyle as a location for their third restaurant, following the success of their first two stores.”

The city said Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen is family owned and uses the same recipes that have been in the family for generations. The city said the business began as a “love for food and passion for travel. The owners incorporated their cooking expertise from family recipes, professional training, and their travel experience while dining at restaurants around the world. Together they have come up with a fresh concept, a popular menu, and a plan to build a thriving business.”

Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen is a part of the Central Southwest Texas Development (CSW) project located at Kyle Crossing Phase II at the southwest corner of FM 1626 and Marketplace Avenue. The restaurant will open seven days a week for lunch and dinner, the city added.

The eatery is set to open in Summer 2023. The city said Kyle Crossing Phase II is a Central Southwest Texas Development project that has initiated a $90 million capital investment in the Kyle area, which is set to generate an estimated $1.2-$1.6 million in annual tax revenue once fully operational.

For more information, visit www.spoonandforkkitchen.com.