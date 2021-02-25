City of Kyle calls for river clean up volunteers

The City of Kyle is calling for volunteers to help with the 2021 Great Texas River Clean Up from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 6.

Considered the longest coordinated river clean-up in the world, the Great Texas River Clean Up is held every spring for the last 36 years. Kyle is once again joining forces with neighboring cities to restore spots along the 90-mile San Marcos River.

Locations include:

Waterleaf Park - Zone 1 - 628 Abundance Lane

Waterleaf Park - Zone 2 - 628 Abundance Lane

Waterleaf Park - Zone 3 - 628 Abundance Lane

Cool Springs Park and Trail - 115 Florida Springs Drive

Bunton Creek - 980 Bunton Reserve Boulevard

Kyle volunteer groups of 10 or less can choose which area to clean upon signup, then meetup at their designated area. Organizers will provide gloves and bags to volunteers, and offer a pizza voucher as a thank you once completed.

All participants are asked to practice State and Local Orders regarding social distancing and using face coverings.

For more information or to sign-up, visit cityofkyle.com.

The City of San Marcos has also called for volunteers for the river clean up. Those interested in taking part in the March 6 event in the upper San Marcos River portion of the clean up between Sewell Park and Stokes Park can select an available location from an online map at https://bit.ly/3rAROrc. Participants can also contact Keep San Marcos Beautiful at 512-393-8419 or akirwin@sanmarcostx.gov.

Additional reporting by Nick Castillo