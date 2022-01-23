City of Kyle, County in agreement to fund minor crimes reporting software

Kyle City Council unanimously voted to enter a memorandum of understanding with Hays County to fund and implement an online citizen reporting software for minor crimes.

Desk Officer Reporting System, or DORS, is a controlled-access, online citizen reporting system designed to “save valuable law enforcement time and resources and better serve citizens.”

“This will allow citizens to report minor crimes to the police department from the comfort of their home,” Chief of Police Jeff Barnett explained. “The online format will save us some manpower hours of sending officers to take theft reports, small or moderate incident reports, reports that people simply want to document for insurance purposes and other things.”

Operated at a dispatch co-location and on a shared computer system, the project agreement will allow the county and city two years of access to DORS from the date of implementation.

Citizens will be able to report minor crimes through the DORS website form on a computer or smartphone, minimizing in-person contact. Once a report is created, a police officer will be able to review, manage and follow-up on the case, if needed.

The total cost of the project is approximately $60,000. Hays County will apply for a COVID-19 relief fund grant, approximately $37,100, then split the remaining difference of the project cost with the City of Kyle. Kyle will cover approximately $10,300, due in fiscal year 2023.

“This is a huge benefit to our residents,” councilmember Dex Ellison said. “This resource will bring [the police department] into the 21st century,”