City launches utility assistance program for customers impacted by pandemic, winter storm

The City of San Marcos recently announced it has launched its utility assistance program, which will provide up to $1,500 in assistance on delinquent accounts to qualified residential customers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic or February’s Winter Storm Uri.

The city said customers are eligible for assistance if they have a residential utility account with a balance that has been past due for more than 60 days.

The San Marcos City Council directed staff to move forward with the creation of a utility assistance program during its March 16 regular meeting. The city has not been conducting utility disconnections and late fees for nonpayment due to COVID-19 since March 2020. Council voted to resume disconnections on August 1. Customers with delinquent accounts will receive reminders beginning the last week of June.

Funding is limited for the program and assistance will be provided on a first come, first served basis, the city said, adding that at least $750,000 of city funding has been allocated for the program.

The city’s utility billing department mailed letters and applications to 1,303 residential customers who are eligible for assistance. The application is also available online in English and Spanish and can be submitted electronically at sanmarcostx.gov/utilityassistance.

Applications can also be submitted in person at the San Marcos Utility Customer Service Counter, 630 East Hopkins Street, or the San Marcos Electric Utility Office, 1040 Highway 123; by email at utility_billing@sanmarcostx.gov; by mailing, Attn. Utility Billing: City of San Marcos, 630 East Hopkins, San Marcos, TX 78666; or by fax at 855-759-2835

The city only one application can be submitted per customer and incomplete applications will not be processed. Assistance may be approved for account’s balance but may not exceed $1,500, the city said. Customers will be responsible for paying any remaining or pending utility billing balance after assistance has been applied to an account.

For more information about the utility assistance program, contact Utility Customer Service at 512-393-8383 or email utility_billing@sanmarcostx.gov.

Information provided by the City of San Marcos