City leaders advocate for residents, businesses during 87th Texas Legislative session

City of San Marcos staff and elected officials continue to advocate on behalf of local residents and businesses as the 87th Texas Legislative Session reaches key deadlines.

As authorized by the City’s Intergovernmental Relations Program, city leaders work throughout the legislative process with advocacy organizations like the Texas Municipal League and contracted government relations firms to track each bill, understand its implications and act in the best interests of the community.

Following the 60-day bill filing deadline marked on March 12, elected officials and municipalities have now begun to provide feedback on the thousands of bills filed by lawmakers across the state.

Approximately one fourth of the proposed legislation for the current session could directly impact the city, including bills focused on public safety, environmental regulation, property taxes, community censorship, pandemic response, and the financial impacts of Winter Storm Uri.

Mayor Jane Hughson, City Manager Bert Lumbreras, City councilmembers and city staff have visited with state senators Judith Zaffirini and Donna Campbell as well as state representatives Erin Zwiener and John Cyrier to voice their support and opposition for proposed legislation with the community in mind. Mayor Jane Hughson also testified virtually to lawmakers in the Senate Special Redistricting Committee representing the City of San Marcos.

“I am pleased to speak out on important issues,” Hughson said. “Grassroots efforts are a key part of the legislative process and influence decisions that will ultimately affect our community. It’s our responsibility as local elected officials to advocate for the best interests of San Marcos.”

City leaders are expected to participate again later this session in support of proposed legislation that would designate San Marcos as the official Mermaid Capital of Texas. State Sen. Zaffirini’s bill was referred to the Senate Administration Committee on March 11. On the same day, State Rep. Erin Zwiener’s bill was referred to the House Culture, Recreation and Tourism Committee.

“We continue to watch legislation that could have both positive and negative impacts on San Marcos and be ready to provide testimony on key issues,” said Kristy Stark, Director of Communications & Intergovernmental Relations. “We work hard to build strong relationships with our elected officials and look forward to continuing to work with them in earnest as the session progresses.”

City leaders are also advocating for San Marcos at the federal level by working with elected officials and federal agencies to secure grant funding for infrastructure projects and COVID-19 relief that would benefit the community. Recent announcements include a projected $18.02 million in direct funding to the city as part of the recently approved $1.9 trillion COVID-19 Relief Bill.

For more information about the city’s Intergovernmental Relations Program, including a full list of bills the city’s tracking in the 87th Texas Legislative Session and contact information for both state and federal lawmakers, visit: https://www.sanmarcostx.gov/2932/Intergovernmental-Relations-Program.

The City of San Marcos provided additional information for this story.