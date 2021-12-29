City offering Christmas tree recycling program

Now that the Christmas season has officially ended, it’s time to start taking down the lights and breaking out the storage containers. While getting rid of the Christmas tree can be a daunting task, San Marcans have the opportunity to safely and sustainably dispose of it.

With the assistance of the City of San Marcos and Keep San Marcos Beautiful, residents can recycle their Christmas trees after the holiday season.

Curbside pickup will be available for City of San Marcos Residential Garbage Customers only beginning Dec. 26 through Jan. 31. Residents are instructed to place trees curbside next to your Green Waste cart on your Green Waste collection day.

Trees 4 feet or taller must be cut in half. Only natural trees are accepted and trees sprayed with artificial snow will not be taken. Trees must be free of all ornaments, decorations, lights, tree stands and bags.

Service schedules can be found at www.sanmarcostx.gov/1403/Residential-Curbside-Service.

Tree drop-off is open to all residents from Dec. 26 to Jan 31. Trees may be taken to the City of San Marcos Parks and Recreation Department located at 401 E. Hopkins St.

The trees that are collected at the drop-off will be turned into mulch which will be available for free on a first-come, first-served basis beginning January 12th at 9 am.

Mulch pick-up is self-service only and residents are being asked to bring their own tools and bags to collect.

Keep San Marcos Beautiful is also providing assistance when it comes to getting rid of excess materials from the holidays such as cardboard boxes, wrapping paper and packaging materials.

For tips on how to best dispose of materials visit Keep San Marcos Beautiful on Facebook or contact the Resource Recovery team at RecyclingInfo@sanmarcostx.gov.