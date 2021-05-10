City opens applications for coronavirus relief grants

The City of San Marcos has opened applications for its coronavirus relief-general fund grants, which are intended to support the creation or expansion of programs or projects that assist individuals negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nonprofit organizations, public housing authorities, government agencies and city departments may submit applications for the grant program. A total of $640,000 is available for the grant program, according to the city. The funds represent a portion of the coronavirus relief funding the city received through the Texas Division of Emergency Management. Funds granted through the program will be directly administered by the city and will not have similar restrictions and requirements as federal assistance funds.

Applications may be downloaded from the City’s website at http://sanmarcostx.gov/1496/Current-Open-Applications. Completed applications must be submitted to cdbg@sanmarcostx.gov by 12 a.m. Sunday, June 6.

Additionally, the city will host a virtual applicant workshop on Thursday, May 20 beginning at 10 a.m. A Spanish translator will be available. A link to view the workshop will be provided at http://sanmarcostx.gov/1496/Current-Open-Applications on the day of the meeting.

For additional information contact Housing and Community Development Manager Carol Griffith at 512-393-8147 or cgriffith@sanmarcostx.gov.