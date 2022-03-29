City opens CDBG grant program applications

Applications opened for the annual Community Development Block Grant Entitlement Program on Sunday.

Applications can be downloaded from the City of San Marcos website at https://sanmarcostx.gov/3065/CDBG-Action-Plans, and must be completed and submitted to cdbg@sanmarcostx.gov by 5 p.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022.

Approximately $750,000 is available to support eligible projects and program administration primarily benefiting low-to-moderate income residents in San Marcos.

To be considered for funding, projects must satisfy a national CDBG program objective and should address one or more of the priority needs designated by the city: affordable housing, public services or public facilities.

Applications may be submitted by a public or private nonprofit agency, a public housing authority, a City of San Marcos department or other government entity. The city is not accepting applications from individuals in need of personal housing or other financial assistance as part of this process.

The city will host two workshops with one on Thursday, March 31 at the San Marcos Public Library at 10 a.m. The applicant workshop will cover details of the application process, eligibility and compliance requirements. Attendance is not mandatory for filing an application but is recommended.

The second workshop, targeted to members of the public, will begin at 6 p.m. and will provide stakeholders with an overview of the CDBG program and the annual application process.

Both workshops can be attended virtually, with a link being provided the day of the workshops. The link will be available at https://sanmarcostx.gov/3065/CDBG-Action-Plans.

For additional information, folks can contact the Housing and Community Development Manager Carol Griffith at 512-393-8147 or by emailing cgriffith@sanmarcostx.gov.