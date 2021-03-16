City of San Marcos launches home improvement equipment lending program

The City of San Marcos is launching a new program for residents to check out select home improvement equipment.

The City of San Marcos Neighborhood Enhancement Department’s Home Equipment Lending Program (HELP) will provide residents the opportunity to check out items to complete basic outdoor home improvement projects.

San Marcos residents 18 years of age or older can check out and use home improvement equipment including a tree trimming kit, fence staining kit and curb painting kit.

The available tree trimming kit includes a JawSaw, extension pole, extension cord and safety equipment.

The single available fence staining kit includes a portable electric pressure washer for prepping the fence, as well as an Airless Paint Sprayer with spray tip extension, extension cord and safety equipment; stain is not included.

There are multiple curb painting kits available for use, which have everything needed to paint street addresses on the curb including a numbers-only stencil kit and spray paint.

All kits are available to city residents for free on a limited, as available basis and are not for commercial use. Residents will be required to complete a waiver prior to picking up equipment.

For more information about the program or to reserve the equipment, visit www.sanmarcostx.gov/HELP. The website also includes instructional videos about how to use the equipment.