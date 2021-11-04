City of San Marcos names Director of Utilities, Director of Public Works

The City of San Marcos recently selected its Director of Utilities and Director of Public Works with two familiar names chosen.

Tyler Hjorth, who was serving in an interim role, will be the city’s new Director of Utilities. Sabas Avila, who was also serving in an interim position, will be the Director of Public Works.

“We are excited to have Tyler and Sabas take on these two essential roles,” City Manager Bert Lumbreras said in a statement. “Both rose to the top during the application and interview process and demonstrated that they are the right choice for their respective positions. We are confident they will excel as directors.”

Hjorth has worked in the electric utility industry for over 30 years. He’s previously served as the Assistant Director of Public Services prior to assuming the interim director role. Before joining the city, Hjorth worked for Texas A&M University, the South Texas Project Nuclear Operating Company, and Eastman Chemical Company. He is a licensed professional engineer in Texas and a graduate of Texas A&M University. Hjorth is a member of various professional organizations and serves on the Board of Directors for Texas 811, the Alliance Regional Water Authority, and the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) Rates and Resources Council.

Avila has nearly 30 years of experience working in transportation and capital projects. He has served the city for 26 years in a variety of roles including Assistant Director of Environment and Engineering and Engineering Services manager. Avila is a licensed professional engineer in Texas and a Certified Floodplain Manager. He is a graduate of Texas A&M University and serves as a liaison for the city on a number of regional transportation agencies and committees.

Information provided by the City of San Marcos