City of San Marcos names new Director of Communications and Intergovernmental Relations

After a nationwide search, the City of San Marcos has named Lauren Surley as its new Director of Communications and Intergovernmental Relations.

Surely, a former Community Outreach Coordinator for the city and current Vice President of Communications for the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce, was selected for the position from a candidate pool of 63 applicants, the city said.

“Lauren’s diverse experience and knowledge of San Marcos makes her a perfect fit for the role of Director of Communications and Intergovernmental Relations,” Assistant City Manager Stephanie Reyes said in a statement. “We’re excited to welcome her back to the city team and look forward to the ideas she brings to ensure we reach all members of our community.”

Surley has 10 years of professional communications experience, the city said. In her current role with the chamber of commerce, she specializes in project management, internal and external communications, and developed and implemented effective communication strategies between the community and agencies ranging from local to federal representatives.

Prior to serving as the city’s Community Outreach Coordinator, Surley worked as a multimedia journalist, covering Central Texas with an emphasis on San Marcos and Hays County.

Surley is a graduate of Texas State University and a 2021 graduate of the Leadership San Marcos program.

“As a Texas State student I fell in love with San Marcos and the people who make up this wonderful community,” Surley said. “After graduating and moving away to start my professional career, my plan was to always come back and set roots here. I’m excited to rejoin the city and I’m committed to serving the community in this new role.”

Surley joins the city as its Director of Communications and Intergovernmental Relations after Kristy Stark left the role for a position as an Assistant City Manager for the City of Boerne.

Surley is set to begin her new role with the City of San Marcos on Oct. 25.