City of San Marcos offices closed Monday to observe Independence Day

City of San Marcos offices will be closed on Monday in observance of Independence Day.

The city recently announced that services at City Hall, San Marcos Public Library, San Marcos Activity Center, Discover Center, Municipal Court and Utility Offices will all be unavailable Monday. City facilities will reopen for normal operations on Tuesday.

San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter Holiday Schedule

The San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter will operate on a normal schedule on Saturday. But its adoptions center and intake/reclaim office will be closed Monday. The shelter’s intake/reclaim office will open Tuesday at 8 a.m., while its adoption center will reopen Tuesday at 12 p.m., the city said.

With the Fourth of July holiday upcoming, SMRAS reminds pet owners that loud noises caused by fireworks can be frightening for animals. Owners are reminded to bring pets inside and keep them comfortable with bedding and toys, if possible. Additionally, SMRAS suggests closing windows and turning on a radio or television to mask noises. Owners should also ensure pets are wearing a collar and ID tag with updated contact information. The SMRAS offers microchipping services. Visit sanmarcostx.gov/3260/Lost-Found if pets get lost.

The city also said that the shelter’s $30 adoptions special has been extended until further notice, which applied to adoption-ready pets and includes spay/neuter/vet exam, vaccinations, a microchip, and 30 days of free pet health insurance. Specials do not apply to pets being evaluated or receiving/pending treatment, the city said.

Transit Holiday Schedule

The San Marcos Station will be closed and CARTS will not run Interurban or local SMTX “The Bus” routes on Monday. The San Marcos Station will reopen, and regular services will resume on Tuesday.

The city added that Local SMTX “The Bus” routes will continue to be fare-free until further notice. Per federal public transportation requirements, masks must be worn by passengers on all routes. Passengers are encouraged to practice social distancing and seating limitations will be enforced. For more information and updates, visit www.ridecarts.com or call 512-805-7433.

Texas Disposal Systems Holiday Schedule

The city said Texas Disposal Systems will operate its usual Monday trash and recycling collection routes.

Information provided by the City of San Marcos