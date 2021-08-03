City seeking nominations for annual SMarts Award

The City of San Marcos Arts Commission is searching for nominations for the annual SMarts Award.

The annual award recognizes artists, arts and cultural organizations, community members and businesses who have contributed substantially to the cultural and artistic life of the community.

The arts commission’s purpose for the award is to encourage and recognize outstanding support and enhancement of the arts and cultural life of San Marcos. The awards also recognizes the important contributions artists and arts organizations make to the quality of life and economic vitality of the community, and encourages volunteerism and business participation with local arts organizations.

According to the city, criteria for the award includes providing an art form for public enjoyment and or participation; expanding opportunities for artists to create, show, and perform their work; strengthening the role of the arts, encouraging learning in the arts, and promoting continuing arts education programs; broadening public awareness of the availability, excellence, and diversity of the arts in the community; and any achievement that has contributed to the development of community participation in and awareness of the arts in San Marcos

Past recipients of the SMarts Award include: Cecy Holcomb, Julie Balkman/Wake the Dead, Kelsey Huckaby, Lucky Tomblin, San Marcos Performing Arts Association, Carlos “Chitah Daniels Kennedy” Molina, The Price Center, Kevin Huffaker, Heart of Texas Chorus, La Sociedad Cuauhtemoc, Kaitlyn Hopkins, Kathryn Welch, Tracy Weinberg and Joan Nagel, Johnnie Armstead, Terri Hendrix, Lee Colee, Christopher Hansen, Jordan Buckley/San Marcos Cinema Club, Rice Harrington, Dr. Arlis Hiebert, Linda Kelsey-Jones, Ophelia Vasquez-Philo, Kent Finlay, Kyle Mylius, Jerry Touchstone Kimmel, Ron and Marie Jaeger, Deanna Badgett, and Billi London-Gray.

Nomination forms and guidelines are available online at www.sanmarcostx.gov/smartsaward. The deadline for nominations is Friday, September 3 at 5 p.m.

Information provided by the City of San Marcos