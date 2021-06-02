City seeking residents, organizations to help rename recreation hall

San Marcos residents and organizations can submit nominations to help rename the City of San Marcos’ Recreation Hall.

The city’s parks and recreation department is seeking community suggestions to rename the rec hall at 170 Charles Austin Drive until June 30.

“The city council requested that the parks and recreation board recommend a new name for the facility during their annual visioning workshop,” Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation Jamie Lee Case said in a statement. “We are excited to involve the community in this process and to see the creative and relevant ideas they submit.”

The selection process is guided by previously adopted city council policy regarding the naming of city parks and facilities.

Residents and organizations can submit their nominations to www.sanmarcostx.gov/RenameRecHall. The parks and recreation board will review all submissions and receive public comments prior to providing their recommendation to the city council for consideration.

Information provided by the City of San Marcos