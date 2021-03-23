City seeks public comments for CDBG-Disaster Recovery Amendment

The City of San Marcos is asking for public input on proposed amendments to the Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery Action Plan (CDBG-DR Action Plan). Residents are also encouraged to participate in a virtual public hearing addressing the proposed amendments.

The proposed amendments cover nearly $34 million in grant funding awarded to the city to address the impact of the 2015 floods. Proposed changes to the action plan developed in 2016 include moving the Clarewood/Barbara Infrastructure Project expenditure of $178,000 to the CDBG-DR Administration category. Grant rules require these expenses to be moved to the Administration category since the project was discontinued due to design inability to achieve stormwater control.

It also includes moving approximately $1 million originally held for planning purposes to the Blanco Gardens Infrastructure Project, clarifying a $196,000 cap on costs, which currently reference a housing maximum benefit amount. Instead, the $196,000 cap will reference reasonable hard construction costs described in 2 CFR 200.404.

The full amendment language may be found online at http://sanmarcostx.gov/3163/Disaster-Recovery-Action-Plan. A paper copy of the proposed amendments is also available to view at the San Marcos Public Library and City Hall.

Residents are invited to provide comments on the proposed changes beginning at 8 a.m. on Sunday, April 4. The comment period will close at 9 p.m. on Sunday, April 18. Comments must be made in writing and should include the sender’s full name and physical address. Comments may be sent electronically to CDBG@sanmarcostx.gov or by mail to: City of San Marcos, Attention: CDBG Office, 630 E. Hopkins St, San Marcos, TX, 78666.

In addition to the comment period, the city council will hold a virtual public hearing at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6 to accept citizen comments on the proposed amendments. To view the meeting, go to www.sanmarcostx.gov/videos or watch on Grande channel 16 or Spectrum channel 10.

Anyone wishing to participate during the public hearing may send written comments which will be read aloud or may request a link to join in the public hearing portion of the virtual meeting. Written comments or requests to join in the public hearing must be emailed to citizencomment@sanmarcostx.gov no later than 12 p.m. the day of the meeting. A call-in number and link will be provided for participation.

City council will vote on the proposed amendments at the regular meeting scheduled for Tuesday, April 20 after a presentation of all comments received and a staff recommendation.

For additional information please contact Housing and Community Development Manager Carol Griffith at 512-393-8147 or cgriffith@sanmarcostx.gov.