City waives plumbing fees after winter storm

The San Marcos City Council voted unanimously to grant a temporary waiver of permit fees for plumbing repairs to damages from last week’s winter storm.

“We believe that is going to be very beneficial for our residents that are faced with some very unprecedented and very challenging repairs in businesses and homes,” City Manager Bert Lumbreras said.

In other business, the councilmembers approved a resolution expressing support for exploring the possibility of establishing an Indigenous Cultures Center in collaboration with the Indigenous Cultures Institute. The motion passed 5-2 with Councilmembers Mark Gleason and Saul Gonzalez voting no.

Concerns about the resolution were related to the opportunity cost for other potential uses of the parkland, capacity for city management of new parkland, and the cost.

However, five councilmembers voted in support because the resolution would open up a discussion about the possibility and does not commit the city to anything.

The ICI has partner support from the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment, the Center of Archaeological Studies at Texas State, San Marcos River Foundation, Hays County Commissioner Debbie Ingalsbe, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra, San Marcos CISD, the Mexican American Cultural Center in Austin, the University of Texas at Austin and more.

The council will consider applying for Hays County Parks and Opens Space Bond funding and utilizing city property for the project.

The councilmembers also approved a contract with Paradigm Traffic Systems, Inc. through the BuyBoard Purchasing Cooperative for a backup battery system to be used to operate traffic signals in the event of a power outage, in the amount of $105K.

They also authorized the issuance and sale of $8.150 million of Combination Tax and Revenue Certificates of Obligation for road and street improvement, including a railroad overpass and related infrastructure on Yarrington Road. The amount was amended from $8.7 million and sold at an extremely low interest rate of 1.89%.

The councilmembers also voted to approve on awarding a construction contract to Seidel Construction, LLC, for construction of San Marcos Fire Station No. 6 in the amount of $5.5 million.

They also voted to amend the San Marcos City Code to require that both connections and extensions for City Water and Wastewater Service outside the city limits will be subject to approval by the city council.

The councilmembers approved the city council’s Strategic Initiatives as a draft, and added homelessness as an area of focus.