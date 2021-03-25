City website welcomes feedback for Hopkins Street Improvements

The City of San Marcos Engineering & Capital Improvements Department is launching a new interactive website on Monday that will give residents an opportunity to learn about and give feedback on proposed improvements for a section of Hopkins Street, between Guadalupe and Moore streets.

The upcoming project will enhance safety and bring the section of Hopkins Street into compliance with city ordinances.

The virtual public involvement website will be accessible from March 29 through April 16, and will be available in both English and Spanish. Visitors are encouraged to leave ideas, suggestions and comments on the site’s interactive maps. The website may be viewed by visiting: http://engagekh.com/hopkins-street.

A physical take-home toolkit detailing the project is also available for pickup at the City Municipal Building, 630 E Hopkins. Residents interested in obtaining a copy may call 512-393-8130 or email EngInfo@sanmarcostx.gov.

For more information about the project, call the Engineering & Capital Improvements Department at 512-393-8130, or visit: https://www.sanmarcostx.gov/3378/Hopkins-Street-Improvements---Moore-to-G.