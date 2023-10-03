City will consider Development Code changes, updates

San Marcos City Council meets for their regularly scheduled meeting today at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

The agenda has the council set to consider final approval of amendments to the San Marcos Development Code, contribution of 10% of the Taxiway Alpha Reconstruction Project and amendments to the airport zoning regulations.

Of significant important, city officials will consider final approval of amendments to the San Marcos Development Code.

The code amendment will incorporate direction by the council including improved historic district and landmark designation criteria, increasing occupancy restriction limit from two to three unrelated persons, creating new Business Park zoning district and making waste related services conditional use in all instances.

The court is set to consider accepting financial assistance for the Taxiway Alpha Reconstruction Project at the San Marcos Regional Airport.

The city would contribute 10% of the construction costs which would cost approximately $737,811.

The council will receive a staff presentation and hold a public hearing for amending Chapter 10: Aviation–of the airport zoning regulations.

The revision would support land use compatibility and airspace protection.

The court is set to consider change order No. 2 for the contract with Santa Clara Construction, Ltd., for the Blanco Gardens Drainage Improvements Project in the amount of $1,964,712. The amendments will cover storm drain and river outfall construction.

The court is set to consider approval of contracts with Austin Tree Experts and Heritage Tree Care for $135,000 each annually for initial two-year terms and three additional one-year renewals.

The contracts would approve tree removals by those companies.

The court is set to consider approval of a contract with Progressive Commercial Aquatics, Inc. for the purchase of pool chemicals and city pool maintenance. The contract will be for $180,000.

The court will consider approval of the annual service plan update for the Trace Public Improvement District. Highpointe Communities has approximately 420 acres of land located on the east side of IH35 but south of Posey Road and bordered by Old Bastrop Highway. The property is primarily residential including a component of multi-family housing as well as business park and commercial sites.

On Sept. 1, 2015 the City of San Marcos created a term sheet that designated parameters for which the public improvement district would be created. A change in state law requires the plan be updated every year and was last updated on Oct. 3, 2022.

The council is set to consider approval of an amendment of Chapter 19 of the San Marcos City Code regarding special events for the purposes of creating more ease in the application process.

The council is set to hold discussion regarding city council meeting procedures under Chapter 2 of the City Code and provide direction to staff.

The council is set to consider appointments to fill vacancies on the Library Board and Parks and Recreation Board.

Watch the meeting online at san-marcos-tx. granicus.com/ViewPublisher. php?view_id=9.