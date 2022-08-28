Civil Air Patrol hosts promotion ceremony

The San Marcos David Lee “Tex” Hill Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol hosted a promotion ceremony Tuesday. Civil Air Patrol is the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and as such is a member of its Total Force. Pictured clockwise, beginning above left, Sierra Coleman was promoted to Airman First Class. Joshua Jancik received a promotion to Airman First Class. Ethan Muldrow rose to the rank of Staff Sergeant. Isaac Padilla rose to Technical Sergeant. Gabe Muldrow was promoted to Senior Master Sergeant. Brother Quinn Nash and Luke Nash were both promoted. Quinn was promoted to Senior Master Sergeant and Luke received a promotion to Chief Master Sergeant. Moise Rhodes was promoted to Chief Master Sergeant. Lincoln Brewer earned a promotion to Major. Not pictured, Ethan Brewer received a promotion to chief — a dead rank.

Daily Record photos by Nick Castillo