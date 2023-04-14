Classic TXST is tour highlight

The Heritage Association of San Marcos' 46th annual Historic Spring Tour is approaching and will feature the stunning art and architecture of Texas State University. Visitors can explore several of the university's most fascinating historic structures, sculptures and art, the Bruce and Gloria Ingram Hall and MakerSpace, the Albert B. Alkek Library, and the Alkek One MakerSpace fabrication shop. Golf Carts will be available for those who are mobility impaired. Lemonade stops will be available along with cafes that the university will open for the day. MakerSpaces at both the Alkek Library and the Bruce and Gloria Ingram Hall will be open for tours which will run every 30 minutes.

More information on these spaces is available at the Heritage Association of San Marcos website. Following the Tour there will be a “Welcome to and Welcome home party for GJ Kinne and David Bailiff” at the Dan and Cindee Diepenhorst Champions Club from 5:30-9pm. Tickets are $45 per person and are available at the Heritage website.

With its elegant courtyard, luscious foliage, azure-tinged encaustic tile foyer, and peaceful ambiance, Taylor-Murphy History Building's Spanish Eclectic construction is a sight to behold. Designed by architect Harvey P. Smith, Sr., and completed in 1951 as the Fine Arts Building, it originally housed both the music and art departments, and therefore was built with both acoustics and atmosphere in mind. When the two departments outgrew the space, the building became home to the history department and aptly named after two outstanding faculty in 1983.

One of Taylor-Murphy’s most enduring qualities is its picturesque courtyard. Prominent features include distinctive archways wrapped in leafy vines, straight staircases, and a bubbling fountain adorned with artisanal ceramic tiles providing a colorful view for visitors who choose to bask in the sun-soaked courtyard. For those in the know, Taylor-Murphy is the ideal spot on campus to get away from the bustling movement of the Quad and other high-traffic areas.

Built in 1935, Flowers Hall is another splendid example of architecture at Texas State. Originally the school's library, the building has undergone several renovations, including a major revamp in 1958, when the one-of-a-kind Buck Winn mural on the west wall came to fruition. Created with over 22 tons of concrete and standing over four stories high, the mural represents student academic pursuits in various fields of study, including theater, music, art, and sciences. Each of the 138 sections weighed over 300 pounds, with some panels incorporating Blenko glass and others mosaic inlaid brick, designed by students in Texas State's art department. Flowers Hall was dedicated in 1965 to honor the late Dr. John G. Flowers, who served as the president of Texas State – then known as Southwest Texas – from 1942 to 1964. Now home to the College of Liberal Arts, the building's original emerald floors and exquisite wall tile foyer are breathtaking.

The Heritage Association of San Marcos’ Historic Spring Tour covers some 20 iconic sites across the Texas State campus, from its oldest building — the 1903 Old Main building — to one of its newest — the 2018 Bruce and Gloria Ingram Hall. Highlights include historic houses such as the Thornton International House and the Richard A. Castro Undergraduate Admissions Center. There is a wide range of academic buildings that have evolved over the years, including the Comal Building, Centennial Hall, Flowers Hall, Taylor-Murphy History Building, Alkek Library, Emmet and Miriam McCoy Hall, and the Undergraduate Academic Center. The tour also features artworks including The Wittliff Collections, LBJ Statue, Bobcat Statue, Vaquero Statue, Memorial Garden, and Buck Winn’s History of Ranching and Flowers Hall murals.

Each week watch for more articles on the Tour in the San Marcos Daily Record.

Presale tickets for Town & Gown: The Art and Architecture of Texas State University Tour tickets are $25 through May 19, $30 day of the event. Tickets to the “Welcome To and Welcome Home Party for GJ Kinne and David Bailiff” are $45. Go to heritagesanmarcos. org for tickets, MakerSpace registration, parking information, check-in locations, and tour maps. For any questions or sponsorship interest please call Bronwyn Sergi (Tour Chair) on 512-757-0730.