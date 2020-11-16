CLEANING FOR A CAUSE

City of San Marcos staffers from 11 different departments helped pick up litter and remove invasive trees at Veteran’s Park and Willow Springs Creek on Nov. 6 in an effort to honor veterans. The group picked up 22 bags of litter for the landfill and 10 bags of litter to be recycled, as well as three tires, a section of silt fence, and large pieces of metal. San Marcos Electric Utility crew members removed 52 trees that are invasive and dominate the native landscape.