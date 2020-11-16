Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
CLEANING FOR A CAUSE

Mon, 11/16/2020 - 7:17pm
City staffers take part in Keep San Marcos Beautiful Litter Cleanup
Monday, November 16, 2020

City of San Marcos staffers from 11 different departments helped pick up litter and remove invasive trees at Veteran’s Park and Willow Springs Creek on Nov. 6 in an effort to honor veterans. The group picked up 22 bags of litter for the landfill and 10 bags of litter to be recycled, as well as three tires, a section of silt fence, and large pieces of metal. San Marcos Electric Utility crew members removed 52 trees that are invasive and dominate the native landscape. 

