COMMEMORATING 75: St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church set to host 75th annual Fiesta

Rudy and Becky Espinoza have been eying St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church’s 75th annual Fiesta for years.

The Fiesta chairpersons have been preparing to host the event since 2016. The 75th annual event is set for Saturday and Sunday at the church grounds with a weekend full of live music, games and food.

“This Fiesta is very important, not only to us, but to the community in our parish,” Rudy Espinoza said. “We’ve had our eye on the 75th Fiesta for quite some time now.”

Broken Arrow and David Farias Band will perform on Saturday followed by Conjunto Cats and David Lee Garza y Los Musicales on Sunday. Each day’s festivities will take place between 6-11 p.m. The event will feature a variety of arts and craft vendors as well as family-friendly activities.

“We’re going to have carnival rides,” Rudy Espinoza said. “Authentic Fiesta foods — our traditional hamburgers with Eloy and Bertha Collazo, their family has been doing that for years. It’s become a tradition. You can’t go wrong with what they call a 'Fiesta burger.' The food that we have out here you can get roasted corn, your traditional turkey legs and raspas, and funnel cakes. You know, great food, great entertainment, carnival rides, the petting zoo.”

St. John’s Fiesta also has candidates for several categories, including Little Miss, King and Queen and Grand candidates. Nominees for Little Miss are Clarissa Martinez and Mary Ann Quintero. Candidates for King are Alfonso Salazar, Augustine Vasquez, Victor Garcia and Julian Benitez. Queen candidates are Jessica Lemus Barcenas, Karla Angel Hernandez and Kimberly Leyva. Grand Candidates are Cindy de Leon and Samuel Hernandez.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, Rudy Espinoza said this weekend’s Fiesta will replenish much-needed funds for the church.

“All parishes, or any organization, has been hit very, very hard for the last couple of years,” Rudy said. “They’re depleted, a lot of their resources are gone. So, having said that, we need more than just your hamburger fundraiser. We really do. We’re trying to replenish our programs at the parish that help the community when they reach out to us.”

Ahead of the festivities, Rev. Jairo Lopez — Pastor at St. John’s — thanked the Espinozas and volunteers for their work to put on the Fiesta.

“It’s unbelievable the energy that they have and the commitment,” Lopez said. “This Fiesta is going to be one of the best Fiestas that I’ve ever experienced in 30 years as a priest.”

Lopez added that the event will also celebrate the church’s diversity.

“The parish is so diverse,” Lopez said. “All the history and all the people. So, it’s going to be a great moment for us to build community and celebrate our diversity.”

Despite some rain in the forecast, Rudy said they’re looking to have an “awesome weekend.”

“Like any event, a lot of things come into play from weather to different things that can disrupt anything but we’re just going to stay focused, keep the faith and continue to look forward to putting on this event,” Rudy said.