Commencement ceremonies are set for May weekend

More than 4,100 candidates for bachelor’s, master’s, specialist and doctoral degrees are expected to cross the stage during eight commencement ceremonies scheduled from May 11-13 at Texas State University.

According to university officials, all commencement ceremonies will be held in Strahan Arena at the University Events Center.

Transportation and parking information is available at www.txstate. edu/commencement.

Degree candidates from the College of Fine Arts and Communication and Graduate College will attend the 10 a.m. commencement ceremony May 11.

Degree candidates from the Department of Finance and Economics, Department of Management, Department of Marketing and Graduate College will attend the 12 p.m. commencement ceremony May 11.

Degree candidates from the College of Health Professions, Department of Accounting, Department of Information Systems and Analytics, Business Administration and the Graduate College will attend the 6 p.m. commencement ceremony May 11.

Degree candidates from the Department of Counseling, Leadership, Adult Education and School Psychology, Department of Health and Human Performance and Graduate College will attend the 10 a.m. commencement ceremony May 12.

Degree candidates from the Department of English, Department of Geography and Environmental Studies, Department of Political Science, Department of Curriculum and Instruction and Graduate College will attend the 2 p.m. commencement ceremony May 12.

Degree candidates from the Department of Anthropology, Department of History, Center for International Studies, Department of Philosophy, Department of Psychology, Department of Sociology, Department of World Languages and Literatures, University College and Graduate College will attend the 6 p.m. commencement ceremony May 12.

Degree candidates from the College of Science and Engineering and Graduate College will attend the 10 a.m. commencement ceremony May 13.

Degree candidates from the College of Applied Arts and Graduate College will attend the 2 p.m. commencement ceremony May 13.

While there is no substitute for attending a commencement ceremony in person, Texas State will stream the ceremonies live over the internet for friends and family members who are unable to attend.

The live-stream of that ceremony will be available on the Texas State commencement web page at www.txstate.edu/ commencement.